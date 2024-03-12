Siltronic AG maintained its performance in 2023 despite a challenging market environment, with sales declining to EUR 1,513.8 million and EBITDA to EUR 433.9 million.

The financial outlook for 2024 is characterized by continued weak demand, with sales and EBITDA margin expected to be similar to the previous year.

The commissioning of the 300 mm fab in Singapore is expected to impact the margin by up to three percentage points compared to FY 2023.

The company's growth targets for 2028 remain unchanged, with sales expected to rise to more than EUR 2.2 billion and EBITDA margin to increase to the high 30’s.

The company's net cash flow development in 2023 was characterized by high investments, with net payments of EUR 1,112.1 million for capex including intangible assets.

The Executive Board proposes a dividend of EUR 1.20 per share for the financial year 2023, corresponding to a payout ratio of approximately 20 percent of the consolidated net profit attributable to Siltronic shareholders.

The next important date, Analyst event, at SILTRONIC AG is on 12.03.2024.

The price of SILTRONIC AG at the time of the news was 81,98EUR and was up +0,31 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.085,17PKT (+0,63 %).





