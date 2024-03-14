    checkAd

     21  0 Kommentare Swiss Life Boosts Net Profit, Cash & Dividend in 2023 Despite Real Estate Market Impact

    Swiss Life Holding AG saw a significant surge in its net profit in 2023, marking an 8% increase to CHF 1.11 billion. The company's operational profit also experienced a slight uptick, while cash remittance to the holding company jumped by 14%.

    • Swiss Life Holding AG increased its net profit by 8% to CHF 1.11 billion in 2023, with an adjusted profit from operations of CHF 1.50 billion (+1%)
    • The company's cash remittance to the holding company increased by 14% to CHF 1.15 billion
    • The Board of Directors proposed a dividend of CHF 33.00 per share for 2023, up from CHF 30.00 the previous year
    • The company's return on equity was 13.7%, up from 12.1% the previous year
    • The SST ratio as of 1 January 2024 was around 210%, down from 215% the previous year
    • Markus Leibundgut stepped down from his operational role at Swiss Life, with Roman Stein appointed as CEO of Swiss Life Switzerland with immediate effect.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Swiss Life Holding is on 14.03.2024.


    Swiss Life Holding

    ISIN:CH0014852781WKN:778237






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
