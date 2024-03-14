KAP Thrives Amid Challenges in 2023, Boosts Efficiency in 2024
In 2023, KAP AG experienced a challenging financial year, with revenues and EBITDA witnessing a significant drop. Despite the downturn, the company's performance met the adjusted forecast and several strategic decisions were made to bolster future prospects.
- KAP AG's revenue for 2023 was €316.7 million, down 12.1% year on year, and normalised EBITDA was €15.1 million, a decrease of 35.7% from the previous year.
- The company's performance was in line with the adjusted guidance forecast made in August 2023.
- KAP AG has decided to suspend the dividend for the 2023 financial year to strengthen the capital and financing base.
- The company plans further adjustments and efficiency improvements for the current financial year.
- In 2023, KAP AG sold seven companies from the flexible films segment to Kingspan Holding GmbH.
- The complete and audited annual report for 2023 and the guidance forecast for the 2024 financial year will be available on KAP AG’s website from 26 April 2024.
-0,81 %
-3,15 %
-1,60 %
-10,87 %
-27,65 %
-8,83 %
-59,95 %
+774,82 %
ISIN:DE0006208408WKN:620840
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
