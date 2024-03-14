    checkAd

     37  0 Kommentare KAP Thrives Amid Challenges in 2023, Boosts Efficiency in 2024

    In 2023, KAP AG experienced a challenging financial year, with revenues and EBITDA witnessing a significant drop. Despite the downturn, the company's performance met the adjusted forecast and several strategic decisions were made to bolster future prospects.

    • KAP AG's revenue for 2023 was €316.7 million, down 12.1% year on year, and normalised EBITDA was €15.1 million, a decrease of 35.7% from the previous year.
    • The company's performance was in line with the adjusted guidance forecast made in August 2023.
    • KAP AG has decided to suspend the dividend for the 2023 financial year to strengthen the capital and financing base.
    • The company plans further adjustments and efficiency improvements for the current financial year.
    • In 2023, KAP AG sold seven companies from the flexible films segment to Kingspan Holding GmbH.
    • The complete and audited annual report for 2023 and the guidance forecast for the 2024 financial year will be available on KAP AG’s website from 26 April 2024.


    KAP

    -0,81 %
    -3,15 %
    -1,60 %
    -10,87 %
    -27,65 %
    -8,83 %
    -59,95 %
    +774,82 %
    ISIN:DE0006208408WKN:620840


    Lesen Sie auch





    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    KAP Thrives Amid Challenges in 2023, Boosts Efficiency in 2024 In 2023, KAP AG experienced a challenging financial year, with revenues and EBITDA witnessing a significant drop. Despite the downturn, the company's performance met the adjusted forecast and several strategic decisions were made to bolster future …

    Auch bei Lesern beliebt

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer