     41  0 Kommentare Semperit Holding Poised for Growth Post-Transformation, 2023 Earnings Impacted by Medical Business Sale

    In 2023, Semperit Group, a repositioned elastomer specialist for the industrial sector, reported a revenue of EUR 721.1 million from continued operations, alongside an EBITDA of EUR 71.8 million and a positive after-tax earnings of EUR 24.9 million.

    • Continued operations had revenue of EUR 721.1 million, EBITDA of EUR 71.8 million, and positive earnings after tax of EUR 24.9 million in 2023
    • Cost reductions of more than EUR 10 million p.a. were implemented, with an effect on earnings of EUR 5.8 million in 2023
    • EBITDA is expected to increase to around EUR 80 million in 2024
    • A dividend of EUR 0.5 per share will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting
    • Semperit Group repositioned as an elastomer specialist purely for the industrial sector
    • Semperit expects challenging market environment in the coming months, with EBITDA expected to be around EUR 80 million in 2024.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Semperit Holding is on 20.03.2024.

    The price of Semperit Holding at the time of the news was 11,360EUR and was down -0,09 % compared with the previous day.
    20 minutes after the article was published, the price was 11,700EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,99 % since publication.


    ISIN:AT0000785555WKN:870378






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
