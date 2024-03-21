    checkAd

     33  0 Kommentare LION E-Mobility Hits 2023 Revenue Goal, Predicts 2024 Growth Surge

    LION E-Mobility AG, a leading player in the electric vehicle industry, has successfully met its revenue target for FY 2023, recording a 4% increase to €56.1 million. The company anticipates a further 11% growth for the upcoming fiscal year.

    • LION E-Mobility AG achieved its revenue target for FY 2023, with revenues up 4% to €56.1 million.
    • The company forecasts a revenue growth of around 11% for fiscal year 2024.
    • EBITDA for the fiscal year 2023 declined to -€0.7 million due to an increase in staffing at the new production site in Hildburghausen.
    • LION generated a positive operating cash flow of €2.1 million in fiscal year 2023, a significant improvement from the -€6.8 million recorded in 2022.
    • The company's revenues were mainly driven by the delivery of LION battery packs to the fast-developing markets of electric trucks and buses in North America and Europe.
    • For full year 2024, LION expects to reach revenues in the range of €60 million - €65 million, and an expected EBITDA of €0.5 million - €1 million.


    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
