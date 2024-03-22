secunet Security Networks AG published audited annual financial statements and annual report for 2023 and forecast for 2024 - Revenue for secunet Group reached a new record of 393.7 million euros in 2023, with a 13% growth compared to the previous year - Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for secunet Group in 2023 was 43.0 million euros - Consolidated net income for the period in 2023 was 29.0 million euros - In 2023, secunet Group recorded an inflow of cash and cash equivalents of 19.8 million euros - Management Board expects sales in 2024 to be at a similar level to 2023, with sales of around 390 million euros and EBIT of around 42 million euros.

The next important date, Business Report 2023, at Secunet Security Networks is on 22.03.2024.

The price of Secunet Security Networks at the time of the news was 156,30EUR and was down -5,84 % compared with the previous day.





