    checkAd

     61  0 Kommentare SURTECO GROUP Unveils Preliminary Results for 2023 Business Year

    "Surteco Group SE, a global mid-sized enterprise with over 3,500 employees, has released its financial highlights for 2023, revealing a consolidated net profit of €835.1 million..."

    • Consolidated net profit reaches €835.1 million
    • EBITDA is €66.6 million, adjusted EBITDA is €86.4 million
    • Sales fell short of original target due to weak demand
    • Earnings before financial result and income tax amount to €8.1 million
    • Annual Report for 2023 will be published on April 24, 2024
    • SURTECO GROUP SE is a mid-sized enterprise with international operations and workforce of over 3,500 employees at 24 production sites worldwide.

    The next important date, SURTECO GROUP SE publishes the annual financial report 2023, at SURTECO GROUP is on 24.04.2024.

    The price of SURTECO GROUP at the time of the news was 12,950EUR and was down -4,43 % compared with the previous day.
    4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,70 % since publication.


    Lesen Sie auch

    SURTECO GROUP

    -2,19 %
    -5,80 %
    -12,75 %
    -13,91 %
    -32,29 %
    -49,22 %
    -48,00 %
    -54,01 %
    -53,92 %
    ISIN:DE0005176903WKN:517690






    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Weitere Artikel des Autors

    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    SURTECO GROUP Unveils Preliminary Results for 2023 Business Year "Surteco Group SE, a global mid-sized enterprise with over 3,500 employees, has released its financial highlights for 2023, revealing a consolidated net profit of €835.1 million..."