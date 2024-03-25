SURTECO GROUP Unveils Preliminary Results for 2023 Business Year
"Surteco Group SE, a global mid-sized enterprise with over 3,500 employees, has released its financial highlights for 2023, revealing a consolidated net profit of €835.1 million..."
- Consolidated net profit reaches €835.1 million
- EBITDA is €66.6 million, adjusted EBITDA is €86.4 million
- Sales fell short of original target due to weak demand
- Earnings before financial result and income tax amount to €8.1 million
- Annual Report for 2023 will be published on April 24, 2024
- SURTECO GROUP SE is a mid-sized enterprise with international operations and workforce of over 3,500 employees at 24 production sites worldwide.
The next important date, SURTECO GROUP SE publishes the annual financial report 2023, at SURTECO GROUP is on 24.04.2024.
The price of SURTECO GROUP at the time of the news was 12,950EUR and was down -4,43 % compared with the previous day.
4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,70 % since publication.
