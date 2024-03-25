Consolidated net profit reaches €835.1 million

EBITDA is €66.6 million, adjusted EBITDA is €86.4 million

Sales fell short of original target due to weak demand

Earnings before financial result and income tax amount to €8.1 million

Annual Report for 2023 will be published on April 24, 2024

SURTECO GROUP SE is a mid-sized enterprise with international operations and workforce of over 3,500 employees at 24 production sites worldwide.

The price of SURTECO GROUP at the time of the news was 12,950EUR and was down -4,43 % compared with the previous day.

4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,70 % since publication.





