JOST Werke SE successfully closed fiscal year 2023 and proposes a dividend of EUR 1.50 per share.

The company achieved its financial targets for 2023, with stable sales at EUR 1,250 million and a significant improvement in profitability.

Adjusted EBIT increased by 14% to EUR 141 million and adjusted EBIT margin rose to 11.3%.

Adjusted earnings per share increased by 8% to EUR 6.24.

The company reduced its CO2eq emissions by 19% to 3.4 kg CO2eq per production hour.

The company confirmed the preliminary results published on February 20, 2024, at the presentation of its consolidated financial statements for the 2023 fiscal year.

The next important date, Publication of Business Report 2023, at JOST Werke is on 26.03.2024.

The price of JOST Werke at the time of the news was 46,60EUR and was down -2,82 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 46,80EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,43 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.106,94PKT (+0,11 %).





