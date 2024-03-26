MEDICLIN achieved consolidated Group sales of EUR 730.1 million in 2023, a 3.6% increase compared to 2022.

The Group operating result was EUR 12.7 million, EUR 6.8 million below the previous year's figure due to a one-off effect.

The outlook for 2024 is positive due to stable capacity utilisation rates.

Sales in the post-acute segment were € 451.2 million, a 4.6% increase from the previous year.

Sales in the acute segment totalled EUR 254.0 million, a 0.5% increase compared to the previous year.

The Executive Board anticipates sales growth for the Group of 3.0% to 5.0% in 2024, with Group EBIT expected to be between 38.0 million euros and 46.0 million euros.

The price of MEDICLIN at the time of the news was 2,3400EUR and was up +0,43 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,5000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +6,84 % since publication.





