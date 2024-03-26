MediClin Reports Impressive Group Sales of €730.1M in 2023, Forecasts Positive 2024 Outlook
In 2023, MEDICLIN saw a promising rise in consolidated Group sales, reaching EUR 730.1 million, marking a 3.6% increase from 2022. Despite a slight dip in the Group operating result, the outlook for 2024 remains positive.
- MEDICLIN achieved consolidated Group sales of EUR 730.1 million in 2023, a 3.6% increase compared to 2022.
- The Group operating result was EUR 12.7 million, EUR 6.8 million below the previous year's figure due to a one-off effect.
- The outlook for 2024 is positive due to stable capacity utilisation rates.
- Sales in the post-acute segment were € 451.2 million, a 4.6% increase from the previous year.
- Sales in the acute segment totalled EUR 254.0 million, a 0.5% increase compared to the previous year.
- The Executive Board anticipates sales growth for the Group of 3.0% to 5.0% in 2024, with Group EBIT expected to be between 38.0 million euros and 46.0 million euros.
The price of MEDICLIN at the time of the news was 2,3400EUR and was up +0,43 % compared with the previous day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,5000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +6,84 % since publication.
ISIN:DE0006595101WKN:659510
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
