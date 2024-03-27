EDAG Engineering Group Soars in 2023: Sales, Earnings, and Cash Flow Skyrocket
In a remarkable financial performance, the company reported a 6.1% surge in sales, reaching EUR 844.3 million, and a record order intake of EUR 861.9 million.
- Sales increased by 6.1% to EUR 844.3 million
- Adjusted EBIT increased to EUR 52.6 million
- Earnings after tax remained at EUR 28.9 million
- New record order intake of EUR 861.9 million
- Forecast for 2024 includes solid growth and stable earnings development
- Dividend of EUR 0.55 per share proposed for the 2023 financial year
The next important date, Quarterly report, at EDAG Engineering Group is on 27.03.2024.
The price of EDAG Engineering Group at the time of the news was 12,900EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,050EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,16 % since publication.
