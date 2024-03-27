Sales increased by 6.1% to EUR 844.3 million

Adjusted EBIT increased to EUR 52.6 million

Earnings after tax remained at EUR 28.9 million

New record order intake of EUR 861.9 million

Forecast for 2024 includes solid growth and stable earnings development

Dividend of EUR 0.55 per share proposed for the 2023 financial year

The next important date, Quarterly report, at EDAG Engineering Group is on 27.03.2024.

The price of EDAG Engineering Group at the time of the news was 12,900EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,050EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,16 % since publication.





