SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE reported a 17% increase in group revenue in 2023 to €203.4 million, up from €173.0 million in 2022.

The company's EBIT rose by €4.3 million to €11.1 million in 2023, compared to €6.8 million in 2022.

Order entry with partners increased by 51% to €98.0 million in 2023, up from a YoY growth of 13% in 2022.

The company reported a positive operating cash flow of €12.5 million in 2023, compared to a negative cash flow of €-0.5 million in 2022.

For 2024, SNP forecasts an increase in revenue to between €215 and 225 million, with an EBIT of €13 to 16 million and a book-to-bill ratio greater than one.

The company's order entry volume in 2023 was 37% higher year-over-year, amounting to €266.1 million, up from €193.6 million in 2022.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner is on 27.03.2024.

The price of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner at the time of the news was 44,15EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.