Group revenue increased to EUR 1.85 billion, with organic growth of 4.6%

Adjusted EBIT rose significantly to EUR 100.1 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.4%

Continuity in dividend payment with a proposal of EUR 0.15 per share

Guidance for 2024 includes projections for slight organic revenue growth and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 5%

ElringKlinger received high volume of nominations for e-mobility applications in 2023

Operating free cash flow improved significantly to EUR 36.7 million, with further reduction in net financial liabilities

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at ElringKlinger is on 27.03.2024.

The price of ElringKlinger at the time of the news was 5,5650EUR and was down -4,09 % compared with the previous day.






