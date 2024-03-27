ElringKlinger: Soaring Earnings & High E-Mobility Nominations Expected in 2023
ElringKlinger has reported a significant increase in group revenue and adjusted EBIT, along with a promising outlook for 2024. The company also received numerous nominations for e-mobility applications in 2023.
Foto: Tom Weller - picture alliance/dpa
- Group revenue increased to EUR 1.85 billion, with organic growth of 4.6%
- Adjusted EBIT rose significantly to EUR 100.1 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.4%
- Continuity in dividend payment with a proposal of EUR 0.15 per share
- Guidance for 2024 includes projections for slight organic revenue growth and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 5%
- ElringKlinger received high volume of nominations for e-mobility applications in 2023
- Operating free cash flow improved significantly to EUR 36.7 million, with further reduction in net financial liabilities
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at ElringKlinger is on 27.03.2024.
The price of ElringKlinger at the time of the news was 5,5650EUR and was down -4,09 % compared with the previous day.
Lesen Sie auch
-2,75 %
+2,91 %
+4,18 %
-0,54 %
-31,88 %
-58,86 %
-2,23 %
-79,19 %
+280,20 %
ISIN:DE0007856023WKN:785602
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte