Knaus Tabbert Ends 2023 with Success, Proposes €2.90 Dividend per Share
Knaus Tabbert AG has concluded a prosperous 2023 fiscal year, with a notable 37.3% surge in group revenue, reaching EUR 1,441 million. The firm's adjusted EBITDA also saw a significant rise of 76.4%, amounting to EUR 123.8 million.
