Scout24 published its combined 2023 annual report, confirming a 13.8% revenue growth and 21.0% ooEBITDA growth, resulting in a 59.7% margin.

The company proposed a dividend of EUR 1.20 per share, a 20% increase from the last dividend paid.

Scout24 confirmed its financial guidance for FY 2024 and the financial guidance framework for 2024 – 2026.

The company has a share buy-back programme in execution with a volume of up to EUR 50.0 million.

Scout24 reduced its CO2e emissions by around 76% compared to the 2018 baseline.

The company confirmed its growth guidance for 2024 and financial framework for 2024 – 2026, expecting revenues to grow 9-11% and the ordinary operating EBITDA margin to expand to about 61% in the financial year 2024.

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Scout24 is on 28.03.2024.

The price of Scout24 at the time of the news was 69,13EUR and was down -0,03 % compared with the previous day.

17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 69,12EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,01 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 27.144,22PKT (+1,07 %).





