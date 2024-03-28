Scout24 Releases 2023 Annual Report, Affirms 2024-2026 Financial Outlook
Scout24 recently unveiled its 2023 annual report, highlighting a robust 13.8% revenue growth and a 21.0% ooEBITDA growth, leading to a healthy 59.7% margin. The company also proposed a 20% dividend increase.
Foto: Scout24 SE
- Scout24 published its combined 2023 annual report, confirming a 13.8% revenue growth and 21.0% ooEBITDA growth, resulting in a 59.7% margin.
- The company proposed a dividend of EUR 1.20 per share, a 20% increase from the last dividend paid.
- Scout24 confirmed its financial guidance for FY 2024 and the financial guidance framework for 2024 – 2026.
- The company has a share buy-back programme in execution with a volume of up to EUR 50.0 million.
- Scout24 reduced its CO2e emissions by around 76% compared to the 2018 baseline.
- The company confirmed its growth guidance for 2024 and financial framework for 2024 – 2026, expecting revenues to grow 9-11% and the ordinary operating EBITDA margin to expand to about 61% in the financial year 2024.
The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Scout24 is on 28.03.2024.
The price of Scout24 at the time of the news was 69,13EUR and was down -0,03 % compared with the previous day.
17 minutes after the article was published, the price was 69,12EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,01 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 27.144,22PKT (+1,07 %).
Lesen Sie auch
+0,55 %
+2,49 %
+4,29 %
+11,56 %
+25,64 %
+8,82 %
+49,37 %
+131,10 %
+131,10 %
ISIN:DE000A12DM80WKN:A12DM8
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte