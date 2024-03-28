STS Group AG published its annual report for 2023, meeting its forecast due to positive development in all regions.

The company saw sales revenue growth in all regions, with Asia and Europe as key growth drivers.

Sales revenue increased by 18.2% to 277.9 mEUR in 2023, up from 235.1 mEUR in 2022.

EBITDA more than doubled to 20.5 mEUR in 2023, up from 9.6 mEUR in 2022, and the EBITDA margin increased to 7.4% from 4.1% in 2022.

Despite a solid EBITDA margin, the company was not able to pivot to a positive bottom line.

For 2024, the company forecasts high single-digit sales revenue growth with a high single-digit EBITDA margin, particularly due to the production start-up of the new plant in the USA.

The next important date, Publication of consolidated/annual financial statements, at STS Group is on 28.03.2024.

The price of STS Group at the time of the news was 7,1250EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

21 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,0750EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,70 % since publication.





