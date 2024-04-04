CENIT Group had a successful year in 2023 despite economic challenges and geopolitical issues - Sales increased by about 14% to EUR 185 million and EBIT grew by 46% to EUR 9.2 million compared to the previous year - Sales of CENIT's proprietary software declined by -5.2% while consulting and services segment sales increased by 33.5% - Orders received by CENIT Group in 2023 totaled EUR 196,084, with orders in hand reaching a record level of EUR 57,491 - CENIT Group employed 893 people in 2023, with consolidated personnel expenditures of EUR 78,588 - The Management and Supervisory Boards will propose a dividend of EUR 0.04 per share at the Annual General Meeting on June 6th, 2024, from unappropriated profit of EUR 7,015

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at Cenit is on 04.04.2024.

The price of Cenit at the time of the news was 12,600EUR and was up +2,44 % compared with the previous day.

11 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,500EUR this corresponds to a plus of +7,14 % since publication.






