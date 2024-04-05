Platform Group AG Unveils Preliminary 2023 Figures: Exclusive Sneak Peek
The Platform Group AG has proudly announced its successful financial performance for the year 2023, surpassing its initial forecasts. The company's pro-forma gross merchandise volume, net sales, and adjusted EBITDA all saw significant increases, further solidifying its market position.
Foto: Fashionette AG
- The Platform Group AG achieved or exceeded its forecasts for the 2023 financial year
- Pro-forma gross merchandise volume increased to 705 million euros, pro-forma net sales amounted to 440.8 million euros, and adjusted EBITDA improved to 22.6 million euros
- Consolidated net income amounted to 26.9 million euros and earnings per share were 1.50 euros in 2023
- The Board of Management confirms the forecast for the full year 2024
- The Platform Group GmbH & Co. KG was combined with fashionette AG in 2023
- Contact for Investor Relations: Reinhard Hetkamp, CFO and Head of IR, ir@the-platform-group.com, Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany
+5,92 %
+3,02 %
+5,90 %
+14,05 %
+29,17 %
-76,72 %
-76,80 %
-76,80 %
-75,45 %
ISIN:DE000A2QEFA1WKN:A2QEFA
Lesen Sie auch
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte