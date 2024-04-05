    checkAd

    The Platform Group AG has proudly announced its successful financial performance for the year 2023, surpassing its initial forecasts. The company's pro-forma gross merchandise volume, net sales, and adjusted EBITDA all saw significant increases, further solidifying its market position.

    Foto: Fashionette AG
    • The Platform Group AG achieved or exceeded its forecasts for the 2023 financial year
    • Pro-forma gross merchandise volume increased to 705 million euros, pro-forma net sales amounted to 440.8 million euros, and adjusted EBITDA improved to 22.6 million euros
    • Consolidated net income amounted to 26.9 million euros and earnings per share were 1.50 euros in 2023
    • The Board of Management confirms the forecast for the full year 2024
    • The Platform Group GmbH & Co. KG was combined with fashionette AG in 2023
    • Contact for Investor Relations: Reinhard Hetkamp, CFO and Head of IR, ir@the-platform-group.com, Schloss Elbroich | Am Falder 4 | 40589 Düsseldorf | Germany


