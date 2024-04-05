Platform Group AG: Surpassing Forecasts with Strong Sales, Earnings & Positive 2024 Outlook; 2025 Plans Underway
In a triumphant display of financial prowess, The Platform Group AG has outperformed its 2023 projections, boasting a pro-forma GMV of 705 million euros, marking a 19% annual growth.
Foto: Fashionette AG
- The Platform Group AG exceeded its forecast for the 2023 financial year, with a pro-forma GMV of 705 million euros, a 19% growth from the previous year.
- The company achieved pro-forma net sales of 440.8 million euros, and a pro-forma consolidated net income of 26.9 million euros, both exceeding market expectations.
- The number of active customers increased from 3.48 million in 2022 to 4.05 million in 2023, and the average shopping basket increased to 114 euros.
- The company made four acquisitions in 2023, and increased the number of connected partners to 5,520.
- The Platform Group AG confirmed its forecast for the 2024 financial year, and has a positive outlook for the year.
- The company's medium-term goal for 2025 is to operate its platform solutions in 30 sectors and achieve a GMV of 1 billion euros.
