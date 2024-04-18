DEMIRE postpones publication of audited consolidated financial statements for 2023 due to ongoing negotiations with bondholders and EBIT deviation - Negotiations with bondholders and stakeholders for extension of term and adjustment of conditions - Rental income fell by 3.2% to EUR 78.5 million in 2023 - Funds from operations (FFO I) after taxes totalled EUR 36.7 million, 12.0% below previous year - Preliminary EBIT fell from EUR -72.9 million to EUR -187.9 million in 2023 - Business figures in press release are preliminary

The next important date, Publication Annual Financial Report, at DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate is on 25.04.2024.

The price of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate at the time of the news was 0,7800EUR and was down -7,69 % compared with the previous day.

1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,8000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,56 % since publication.





