DEMIRE Delays 2023 Financial Report Amid Bondholder Talks, Reveals Significant EBIT Shift
Facing ongoing negotiations with bondholders and an EBIT deviation, DEMIRE has delayed the release of its audited consolidated financial statements for 2023.
- DEMIRE postpones publication of audited consolidated financial statements for 2023 due to ongoing negotiations with bondholders and EBIT deviation - Negotiations with bondholders and stakeholders for extension of term and adjustment of conditions - Rental income fell by 3.2% to EUR 78.5 million in 2023 - Funds from operations (FFO I) after taxes totalled EUR 36.7 million, 12.0% below previous year - Preliminary EBIT fell from EUR -72.9 million to EUR -187.9 million in 2023 - Business figures in press release are preliminary
ISIN:DE000A0XFSF0WKN:A0XFSF
