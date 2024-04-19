SYNLAB Italy affected by cyber-attack

All IT systems in Italy deactivated as precaution

Operations in Italy largely suspended

Task force established to mitigate impact and restore IT systems

Financial impact on SYNLAB not evaluated yet

Operations outside of Italy not affected by the incident

The price of SYNLAB at the time of the news was 10,290EUR and was down -2,56 % compared with the previous day.

7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,160EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,26 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.925,21PKT (-0,49 %).





