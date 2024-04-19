SYNLAB AG: Cyber-Attack Hits SYNLAB's Operations in Italy
In a significant cyber-security incident, SYNLAB Italy has been hit by a cyber-attack, leading to a widespread suspension of operations and deactivation of all IT systems as a precautionary measure.
Foto: SYNLAB
- SYNLAB Italy affected by cyber-attack
- All IT systems in Italy deactivated as precaution
- Operations in Italy largely suspended
- Task force established to mitigate impact and restore IT systems
- Financial impact on SYNLAB not evaluated yet
- Operations outside of Italy not affected by the incident
The price of SYNLAB at the time of the news was 10,290EUR and was down -2,56 % compared with the previous day.
7 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,160EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,26 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.925,21PKT (-0,49 %).
Lesen Sie auch
+0,38 %
-0,57 %
-1,68 %
-10,90 %
+10,60 %
-50,98 %
-53,57 %
ISIN:DE000A2TSL71WKN:A2TSL7
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte