Deutsche Rohstoff AG proposes a dividend of EUR 1.75 per share for the 2023 fiscal year.

The company plans to buy back shares with a maximum value of EUR 4 million from 2 May 2024 to 2 May 2025.

190,000 share options from the 2018 share option program will be settled in cash, avoiding a dilution of just under 4%.

The company's 2023 revenue was EUR 196.7 million, with an EBITDA of EUR 158.3 million and a consolidated net profit after minority interests of EUR 65.2 million.

Deutsche Rohstoff AG forecasts a revenue of EUR 210 to 230 million and an EBITDA of EUR 160 to 180 million for 2024, and a revenue of EUR 180 to 200 million and an EBITDA of EUR 125 to 145 million for 2025.

The company's management report includes a scenario with an oil price of USD 85/barrel and a gas price of USD 3 for the remainder of 2024 and for 2025.

The next important date, Publication of Consolidated Financial Statements and Annual Report 2023, at Deutsche Rohstoff is on 30.04.2024.

The price of Deutsche Rohstoff at the time of the news was 43,95EUR and was down -2,98 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 43,50EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,02 % since publication.





