 

DGAP-Adhoc Ad-hoc: Mynaric selected as laser communications vendor for US governmental program

Ad-hoc: Mynaric selected as laser communications vendor for US governmental program

Gilching, 4 September 2020 - Mynaric has been informed that its subsidiary Mynaric USA located in Los Angeles, California, has been selected as vendor for laser communication products by an undisclosed customer.

Mynaric expects to be awarded with a multi-million Euro contract in the mid-seven digit range for the delivery of CONDOR terminals following the selection of the customer.

The selection represents Mynaric's first win in the important and uprising US governmental market.

Language: English
Company: Mynaric AG
Dornierstr. 19
82205 Gilching
Germany
Phone: +49 8105 7999 0
E-mail: comms@mynaric.com
Internet: www.mynaric.com
ISIN: DE000A0JCY11
WKN: A0JCY1
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
