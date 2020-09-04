Ad-hoc: Mynaric selected as laser communications vendor for US governmental program

Gilching, 4 September 2020 - Mynaric has been informed that its subsidiary Mynaric USA located in Los Angeles, California, has been selected as vendor for laser communication products by an undisclosed customer.

Mynaric expects to be awarded with a multi-million Euro contract in the mid-seven digit range for the delivery of CONDOR terminals following the selection of the customer.

The selection represents Mynaric's first win in the important and uprising US governmental market.

