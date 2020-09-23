DGAP-Ad-hoc: ALLGEIER SE / Key word(s): Forecast

Allgeier SE: Guidance for the 2020 financial year



23-Sep-2020 / 15:42 CET/CEST

Munich, September 23, 2020 - Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63) provides the following guidance for the 2020 financial year: For the remainder of the 2020 financial year, the Management Board expects the stable development of the first eight months to continue. The expected revenues of the overall Group in the 2020 financial year will prospectively be in the same range as in the previous year. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 10 to 12 percent. For the Nagarro segment, which is planned to be spun off, revenue growth in the mid single-digit percentage range is expected with an adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 15 to 17 percent. The remaining Allgeier Group after the planned spin-off of Nagarro is expected to see a mid-single-digit percentage revenue decline, mainly due to the planned continuation of the reduction of business in the area of personnel services, and an adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 6 to 8 percent.

