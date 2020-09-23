 

DGAP-Adhoc Allgeier SE: Guidance for the 2020 financial year

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.09.2020, 15:42  |  116   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: ALLGEIER SE / Key word(s): Forecast
Allgeier SE: Guidance for the 2020 financial year

23-Sep-2020 / 15:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, September 23, 2020 - Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63) provides the following guidance for the 2020 financial year: For the remainder of the 2020 financial year, the Management Board expects the stable development of the first eight months to continue. The expected revenues of the overall Group in the 2020 financial year will prospectively be in the same range as in the previous year. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the range of 10 to 12 percent. For the Nagarro segment, which is planned to be spun off, revenue growth in the mid single-digit percentage range is expected with an adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 15 to 17 percent. The remaining Allgeier Group after the planned spin-off of Nagarro is expected to see a mid-single-digit percentage revenue decline, mainly due to the planned continuation of the reduction of business in the area of personnel services, and an adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 6 to 8 percent.

Legal note:

To the extent this announcement contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving the Allgeier Group and which may constitute forward-looking statements, these statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "forecast", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "seek", "estimate", "will", "target" or words of similar meaning. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Allgeier's management, of which many are beyond Allgeier's control. Future actual developments and future actual results may differ from these assumptions and estimates. Allgeier SE gives no guarantee and assumes no liability that future developments and the actual results achieved in the future will correspond to the assumptions and estimates expressed in this announcement. All forward-looking statements only speak as of the date when they were made and Allgeier neither intends, nor assumes any obligation, unless required by law, to update or revise these forward-looking statements in light of developments which differ from those anticipated.

Seite 1 von 3
Allgeier Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Allgeier Computer - eine Firma deren Wert ..... ! ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
Jetzt wird es geheimnisvoll an der Börse: Nach Compass Pathways bringt Kult-Investor Peter Thiel mit Palantir ein weiteres umstrittenes ...
EQS-News: Relief Announces Capital Increase from its Final Tranche of the Share Subscription Facility with ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG gibt das Halbjahresergebnis zum 30. Juni 2020 bekannt
DGAP-DD: Allianz SE deutsch
EQS-News: Relief gibt Kapitalerhöhung aus der letzten Tranche der Aktienzeichnungs-Fazilität mit GEM ...
DGAP-DD: Siemens Energy AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG erhöht Prognose für das 2. Halbjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Baader Investment Conference: Hybride Konferenz in 2020 für alle Teilnehmer erfolgreich ...
DGAP-News: Vermögensverwalter-Forum: Vorstellung Baader Europe Research Portal
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: q.beyond AG: „Wir denken das Business unserer Kunden neu' - QSC vollzieht Rebranding und ist ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Corona-Antigentest - Vertriebsstart ist erfolgt
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG to launch convertible bond offering with a total principal amount of around € 150 ...
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Villeroy & Boch AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: IMMOFINANZ AG english
DGAP-News: AIM ImmunoTech Receives Statistically Significant Positive Survival Results in Pancreatic Cancer ...
DGAP-DD: Linde plc english
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
EQS-News: Relief Appoints Gilles Della Corte, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
EQS-News: Relief ernennt Gilles Della Corte, M.D., zum Chief Medical Officer
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
DGAP-News: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP stellt Zahlen für das dritte Quartal vor
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.09.20
DGAP-News: Allgeier SE: Hauptversammlung stimmt der Abspaltung der Nagarro Gruppe zu, Nagarro-Vorstand Manas Fuloria scheidet planmäßig aus dem Allgeier-Vorstand aus (deutsch)
25.09.20
DGAP-News: Allgeier SE: Annual General Meeting approves spin-off of Nagarro Group, Nagarro board member Manas Fuloria resigns from Allgeier's board as planned
25.09.20
DGAP-News: Allgeier SE: Hauptversammlung stimmt der Abspaltung der Nagarro Gruppe zu, Nagarro-Vorstand Manas Fuloria scheidet planmäßig aus dem Allgeier-Vorstand aus
24.09.20
Allgeier: Enttäuschender Ausblick
24.09.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Warburg Research senkt Ziel für Allgeier auf 85 Euro - 'Buy'
24.09.20
Tesla, Nikola, Albemarle, Aurora, Zoom Video, Apple, Hella, SMA Solar, Allgeier - Marktüberblick
23.09.20
Allgeier-Aktie stürzt nach Prognose für 2020 ab
23.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 (deutsch)
23.09.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Guidance für das Geschäftsjahr 2020
21.09.20
Allgeier, Aixtron, LPKF Laser, Sixt, Cenit - Schröders Nebenwerte-Watchlist

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:09 Uhr
2.659
Allgeier Computer - eine Firma deren Wert ..... ! ?