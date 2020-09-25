CSI’s President and Chief Operating Officer David Culbertson Elected as New Board Member

“We are pleased to announce the addition of David Culbertson to CSI’s Board of Directors,” said Steve Powless, CSI’s chairman and CEO. “David’s 31-year history with CSI includes his leadership at many levels within the company and was recognized by his promotion to COO in April 2017 and being named president in June 2018. We expect David to be a valuable addition to CSI’s Board of Directors with his vast company experience.”

Culbertson began his CSI career as a programmer in 1989 and has held numerous leadership positions since, including vice president of research and business development and group president of technology services. In his role as president and COO, Culbertson oversees the strategic direction for CSI’s portfolio of technology and financial services solutions, regulatory compliance, administration, sales and customer service. He also works to ensure the seamless delivery of CSI’s products and services to its customers, while creating operational efficiencies across the company.

Culbertson has served his community on various boards and currently serves on the board of directors for The Carson Center for The Performing Arts and on the Kentucky Regional Board for Mercy Health. He is also a past president of the Association for Financial Technology (AFT).

Powless continued, “In the 55-year history of CSI, there have been several instrumental leaders who have helped create and define our signature combination of service-oriented culture with innovative, forward-thinking technology. David Culbertson is one of those individuals. He is a charismatic and knowledgeable leader and we expect that as a new CSI Board member, he will add valuable insight to our Board’s deliberations while focusing on building long-term value for our shareholders.”

About Computer Services, Inc.

