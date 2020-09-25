Packaging Corporation of America Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Operating Results

To access the conference call, please dial (855) 730-0288 (U.S. and Canada) or (832) 412-2295 (International) by 8:45 a.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call leader will be Mark Kowlzan, and the conference ID is 1064368.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) will hold a conference call on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss third quarter 2020 results. Third quarter earnings results will be released after the market closes on Monday, October 26, 2020.

A replay of the call will also be available from 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on October 27, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 10, 2020. To access the recording, please dial (855) 859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International). The passcode is 1064368.

This call will also be webcast and accessible at PCA’s website at www.packagingcorp.com.

PCA is the third largest producer of containerboard products and the third largest producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 93 corrugated products plants and related facilities.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200925005401/en/