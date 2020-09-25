EUROPEAN  COMMISSION  GRANTS  MARKETING  AUTHORIZATION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB)  FOR  THE  TREATMENT  OF  ADULTS  WITH  MODERATE  TO  SEVERE ACTIVE  RHEUMATHOID  ARTHRITIS

Foster City, Calif., & Mechelen, Belgium, September 25, 2020, 19.00 CET – Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) and Galapagos NV (Euronext & Nasdaq: GLPG) today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for Jyseleca (filgotinib 200 mg and 100 mg tablets), a once-daily, oral, JAK1 inhibitor for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) who have responded inadequately to, or are intolerant to, one or more disease modifying anti-rheumatic drugs (DMARDs). Jyseleca may be used as monotherapy or in combination with methotrexate (MTX). 1

RA is a chronic, progressive, systemic, inflammatory disease that can lead to significant and irreversible joint destruction, pain and functional impairment.2 Almost 3 million people in Europe are living with RA,3 many of whom do not achieve long-term symptom control, which can lead to more frequent symptom flares and disease progression and can significantly impact their quality of life.4,5

“Despite the availability of existing therapies, new treatment options are still needed to help optimally manage the impact of RA on patients’ daily lives. Jyseleca has demonstrated robust symptom control and prevention of disease progression with a consistent safety profile across the clinical development program. This marketing authorization provides a welcome new option for people in Europe living with this debilitating and complex disease,” said Peter C. Taylor, MA, BM, BCh, PhD, FRCP, Professor of Musculoskeletal Sciences at the University of Oxford.

The EC’s decision is supported by data from more than 3,500 patients treated with Jyseleca across the Phase 3 FINCH and Phase 2 DARWIN programs.6 In the FINCH studies, Jyseleca consistently achieved ACR20/50/70 criteria, with improvements in all individual ACR components compared with placebo or MTX.7-8910111213

A significantly higher proportion of patients treated with Jyseleca 200 mg plus MTX or other conventional synthetic disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drug(s) (csDMARD) achieved low disease activity and/or remission (DAS28-CRP≤3.2 and DAS28-CRP<2.6) at Weeks 12 and 24 compared with placebo or MTX.7-13

In patients who had an inadequate response to MTX, treatment with Jyseleca plus MTX achieved statistically significant inhibition of progression of structural joint damage compared with placebo plus MTX, as assessed using the modified Total Sharp Score (mTSS) at Week 24. In the DARWIN 3 Phase 2, open-label, long-term extension study, durable ACR20/50/70 responses were maintained for up to three years in patients who received Jyseleca 200 mg as monotherapy or with MTX.1