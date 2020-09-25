PARIS, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 24 th of September, Laurent Fresnet, Maison Mumm Cellar Master, orchestrated in Reims, France, a groundbreaking tasting experience featuring some of its most emblematic cuvées. This innovative concept, melding neuroscience and design, established a new way to taste and appreciate both the aromatic complexities of Maison Mumm's champagnes and the multifaceted qualities of Pinot Noir, which has been the House's signature grape since 1827.

Maison Mumm: a constant quest for the Nec Plus Ultra

Maison Mumm's story, which stretches back nearly 200 years, features an ethos of continual innovation in the making of champagne. This avant-garde vision is rooted in an uncompromising relationship with quality, summarized by founder Georges Hermann Mumm's motto: "Only the Best".

Maison Mumm's resolutely forward-looking spirit continues to explore new methods with which to reveal the essence of Pinot Noir, whose powerful, rich and elegant fruit endow the House's cuvées with structure, complexity and a vibrant freshness.

Cellar Master Laurent Fresnet, the official custodian of Maison Mumm's 200-year legacy of savoir-faire, takes advantage of this inherited wealth of expertise to fully develop the flavors of Pinot Noir.

Laurent Fresnet perpetuates Maison Mumm's tradition of innovation

A native of Champagne, Laurent Fresnet has a profound personal attachment to the Montagne de Reims, having grown up the Grand Cru village of Sillery, in a wine growing family that has been making 100% Grand Cru champagnes for five generations.

Fresnet, who joined Maison Mumm as its new Cellar Master in January 2020, was particularly drawn to the wealth of its terroir. "Mumm boasts some of the most exceptional vineyards in Champagne," he declares. "This terroir has everything one could wish for in creating the most exquisite cuvees."

His commitment to innovation took hold during his studies, first at a renowned research centre in Avize, and then later at the University of Reims, where he majored in oenology, biology and biochemistry.

Laurent Fresnet's vision of champagne is of a wine that is both alive and constantly evolving. With his insatiable energy and curiosity, he looks towards the future with the same avant-garde spirit that has inspired Maison Mumm since its very begninnings.