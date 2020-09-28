Zai Lab Announces Closing of Hong Kong Secondary Listing

SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (“Zai Lab” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZLAB), an innovative commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced listing of its ordinary shares on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Hong Kong Stock Exchange”) under the stock code “9688” and the closing of its previously-announced Hong Kong secondary listing (the “Hong Kong Secondary Listing”) of 10,564,050 new ordinary shares (the “Offer Shares” or “Shares”) which comprises an international offering (the “International Offering”) and a Hong Kong public offering (the “Hong Kong Public Offering,” and together with the International Offering, the “Offering”). The final offer price for both the International Offering and the Hong Kong Public Offering (the “Offer Price”) has been set at HK$562.00 per Share. Based on the ratio of one (1) ordinary shares per Nasdaq-listed American depositary share (“ADS”), the Offer Price translates to approximately US$72.52 per ADS. The Company had also granted the international underwriters an over-allotment option, exercisable from September 22, 2020 until 30 days thereafter, to require the Company to issue up to an additional 1,584,600 new Shares at the Offer Price.



The gross proceeds to Zai Lab from this Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were approximately HK$5.94 billion.