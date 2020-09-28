 

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces New Originals and Exclusives, Movies, and Series for Crackle Plus for October

Mix of Hollywood Blockbusters, Award-Winning Indies, Classic TV, and Hand-Picked Exclusive and Original Content

COS COB, Conn., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the upcoming content releases for Crackle for October.

Crackle is available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 26 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), Plex, on iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

New Crackle AVOD Exclusive Feature

Robert the Bruce (October 1st), this Crackle AVOD exclusive picks up the dramatic historical timeline from the film Braveheart about the liberation of Scotland. Robert the Bruce (Angus Macfadyen) finds himself abandoned, wounded, and on the run from the English army. Suffering a disastrous defeat, he takes shelter with a former soldier’s wife (Anna Hutchinson) and her children who save his life and become the first soldiers in his new army as he sets out to claim the long-awaited crown of freedom.

New Crackle Original Feature

Lennox Lewis: The Untold Story (October 15th), narrated by Dr. Dre, this Crackle original documentary unfolds the inspirational journey of three-time world heavyweight boxing champion, Lennox Lewis, who let nothing stop him from his relentless pursuit of becoming the greatest fighter of his generation. Follow Lennox from his turbulent youth as an aggressive brawling child to his meteoric rise through the boxing world -- into a world where the champ invests his energy pouring into the lives of the young people around him.

New Crackle Channels for October

Creatures of the Night Channel (October 1st), turn out the lights, but watch your back as you check out the modern zombie classics, Train to Busan, Crackle original The Clearing, the gore-fest Day of the Dead, and a splattering of vampires with 30 Days of Night: Dark Days.

Stream Your Head Off Channel (October 1st), lock down with Quarantine 2, the urban legend Boogeyman II, film legend The Blob, and pray for protection during The Exorcist III.

Don’t Go in the Water Channel (October 1st), you’ll be drowning in terror with titled misnomers Lake Placid 2 and Lake Placid 3, hooked by Frankenfish, and dragged to the bottom of Shark Lake.

