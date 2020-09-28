SuperSonic Imagine – Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of October 30, 2020 to Be Held Behind Closed Doors (huis clos)

SuperSonic Imagine (Paris:SSI) (Euronext: SSI, FR0010526814, PEA-PME eligible) (the “ Company ”), which specializes in ultrasound medical imaging, announces that an Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to be held behind closed doors shall take place at 9 am (Paris time) on Friday October 30, 2020 at the Company’s registered offices (510 rue René Descartes, 13857 Aix-en-Provence) without the presence of its shareholders.

Within the context of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, and in accordance with article 4 of order 2020-321 of March 25, 2020 implemented within the framework of the authorization granted by emergency law n° 2020‑290 of March 23, 2020 adopted to handle the Covid-19 pandemic and whose application has been extended to November 30, 2020 by decree n° 2020-925 of July 29, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors decided, at its meeting of September 22, 2020, that the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of October 30, 2020 will, exceptionally, be held behind closed doors without its shareholders being present (either in person or via conference or video call).

The meeting notice being considered as a convening notice containing notably the agenda, the full text of the draft resolutions and the main terms and conditions for participating in the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of October 30, 2020 to be held behind closed doors was published in the official bulletin of legal announcements (BALO) on September 23, 2020 (bulletin n°115). This meeting notice being considered as a convening notice and the Board of Directors’ report to the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of October 30, 2020 are currently available on the Company’s website (https://www.supersonicimagine.fr – Investors > Documentation > Shareholders Meeting).

Considering that the Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting will be held behind closed doors, the modalities of participation and organization of such Meeting have been adapted accordingly. Shareholders are invited to familiarize themselves with the main terms and conditions for participating, voting and exercising shareholders’ rights, a description of which is included in the meeting notice being considered as a convening notice available on the Company’s website (https://www.supersonicimagine.fr – Investors > Documentation > Shareholders Meeting).