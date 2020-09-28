 

INVESTOR ALERT Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Genius Brands International, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before October 19, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.09.2020, 23:46  |  101   |   |   

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who acquired Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GNUS) securities during the period from March 17, 2020 through July 5, 2020, (the “Class Period”). Investors have until October 19, 2020 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that Defendants violated provisions of the Exchange Act by making false and misleading statements concerning Genius’s Rainbow Rangers intellectual property, the Kartoon Channel! app that Genius launched in June of 2020, as well as its joint venture relating to intellectual property associated with Marvel creator Stan Lee. On July 6, 2020, after Genius announced the creation of a joint venture with POW! Entertainment regarding the intellectual property Stan Lee created following his tenure at Marvel Entertainment, Genius’s share price declined over 25% to close at $2.66 per share.

If you acquired Genius securities, have information, or would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Genius Brands International Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project
Glancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ...
Carbios to Move Facilities to a Michelin Site in Clermont-Ferrand, France
Piedmont Lithium Signs Sales Agreement With Tesla
Moderna to Present at the Chardan Virtual 4th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference
Quidel Corporation Statement on President Trump’s Announcement of Coronavirus Testing Strategy
Mega Broadband Investments and Cable One Announce Strategic Partnership
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals to Present During the Virtual 25th International Congress of the World ...
Gov. Hogan, Novavax’ Erck, & BIO’s Dr. McMurry-Heath Toured Novavax Labs and Discussed Progress ...
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Accenture to Acquire N3 to Help Clients Drive Sales Growth in a Virtual Environment
CORRECTING and REPLACING: CARMAT Reports Its 2020 Half-year Results and Issues an Update on Its Activities and Outlook
Gilead Sciences Prices $7.25 Billion of Senior Unsecured Notes
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Mene Inc. Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.09.20
Genius Brands International and Samsung Strike Deal for Kartoon Channel! to be Carried Across Samsung Smart TVs, Effective Immediately
22.09.20
Genius Brands International Announces Marc Rosenberg as President of Global Brands and Chief Marketing Officer
21.09.20
Nickelodeon’s Nick Jr. to Premiere All-New Episodes This Fall of Genius Brands International’s Hit Animated Children’s Series,“Rainbow Rangers”
11.09.20
ROSEN, A LONGSTANDING AND TRUSTED FIRM, Reminds Genius Brands International, Inc. Investors of the Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – GNUS
10.09.20
Genius Brands International Launches “Kartoon Classroom!”, Featuring Animated Educational Content for Children As Brand Extension of Kartoon Channel!
08.09.20
Licensing Industry Icon Karen McTier Joins Genius Brands International’s Board of Directors
02.09.20
Kartoon Channel! Acquires “Sonic The Hedgehog” and “PAC-MAN” Animated Series

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.09.20
21
Genius Brands International Inc - WOW !!!