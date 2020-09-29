Tulikivi Corporation, stock exchange release September 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm EEST

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jaakko Aspara

Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Tulikivi Oyj

LEI: 743700GSL41H2DXZY963

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700GSL41H2DXZY963_20200928164232_2

Transaction date: 2020-09-28

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009900583

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 7,807 Unit price: 0.12000 EUR

(2): Volume: 40,000 Unit price: 0.12000 EUR

(3): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 0.12000 EUR

(4): Volume: 40,000 Unit price: 0.12000 EUR

(5): Volume: 25,536 Unit price: 0.12000 EUR

(6): Volume: 24,464 Unit price: 0.12000 EUR

(7): Volume: 15,000 Unit price: 0.12000 EUR

(8): Volume: 536 Unit price: 0.12000 EUR

(9): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 0.12000 EUR

(10): Volume: 8,000 Unit price: 0.12000 EUR

(11): Volume: 8,494 Unit price: 0.12000 EUR

(12): Volume: 90 Unit price: 0.11900 EUR

(13): Volume: 9,410 Unit price: 0.11900 EUR

(14): Volume: 9,663 Unit price: 0.11900 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(14): Volume: 200,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.11990 EUR

For more information, please contact:

Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, Tulikivi Corporation

Tel. +358 (0)207 636 555, heikki.vauhkonen@tulikivi.fi

