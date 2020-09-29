Tulikivi Corporation - Managers' Transactions Jaakko Aspara September 29,2020 at 1:00 pm EEST
Tulikivi Corporation - Managers' Transactions: Jaakko Aspara
Tulikivi Corporation, stock exchange release September 29, 2020 at 1:00 pm EEST
Tulikivi Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jaakko Aspara
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Tulikivi Oyj
LEI: 743700GSL41H2DXZY963
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700GSL41H2DXZY963_20200928164232_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-09-28
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009900583
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 7,807 Unit price: 0.12000 EUR
(2): Volume: 40,000 Unit price: 0.12000 EUR
(3): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 0.12000 EUR
(4): Volume: 40,000 Unit price: 0.12000 EUR
(5): Volume: 25,536 Unit price: 0.12000 EUR
(6): Volume: 24,464 Unit price: 0.12000 EUR
(7): Volume: 15,000 Unit price: 0.12000 EUR
(8): Volume: 536 Unit price: 0.12000 EUR
(9): Volume: 1,000 Unit price: 0.12000 EUR
(10): Volume: 8,000 Unit price: 0.12000 EUR
(11): Volume: 8,494 Unit price: 0.12000 EUR
(12): Volume: 90 Unit price: 0.11900 EUR
(13): Volume: 9,410 Unit price: 0.11900 EUR
(14): Volume: 9,663 Unit price: 0.11900 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(14): Volume: 200,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.11990 EUR
For more information, please contact:
Heikki Vauhkonen, Managing Director, Tulikivi Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)207 636 555, heikki.vauhkonen@tulikivi.fi
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
Attachment
