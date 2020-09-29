 

NexTech Acquires Music Industry AR App ‘AirShow’

AR Human Hologram App addresses the $50 billion global music industry

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), an emerging leader in augmented reality for eCommerce, AR learning applications, AR-enhanced video conferencing and virtual events, is pleased to announce that it has acquired the AirShow app, valuable AI code plus a team of four AR experienced developers from TRICK 3D, the deal is closing October 1st. The AirShow application turns your favorite artist into a ‘live’ hologram that you can interact with in your living room providing an immersive and engaging experience all music fans will love and is now available to download on iTunes and Google Play Store.

According to the world economic forum the music industry generates $50 billion per year, by acquiring this application as well as hiring four experienced AR developers the company is addressing another huge industry with its AR tech.

The company plans to not only use this app for the music industry but also for its virtual events platform InfernoAR as well as for its AR eCommerce business. This is the company's seventh acquisition and third AR application which continues to tie together its augmented reality (AR) offerings with the goal of creating the world's first complete AR ecosystem.

AiR Show is an app that allows you to buy tickets to watch performances from real people in your own home. Tap on a featured event, or use a VIP code to access exclusive content to see music artists appear right in front of you using AR!

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.Trick3d.AirShow&hl=en_US

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/air-show-t3d/id1506057681

Evan Gappelberg, CEO of NexTech comments, “This acquisition adds even more AR revenue and earnings potential to our fast growing AR business and brings a tremendous amount of experienced talent to our team which is great since experienced AR talent is hard to find. With live music concerts shut down for the foreseeable future I see this app as a way for Nextech to help artists fill the revenue void they are currently experiencing. We already have recognizable musicians and music businesses partners that are eager to join the application. New ticketing capabilities should be available for in-app purchases allowing for revenue generation in the next few weeks. We also see a global growing demand for human holograms beyond just music. This app will help us to gain market share and meet this demand. I believe that human holograms can quickly be a multi-million dollar business for us.”

