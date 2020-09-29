Revive Therapeutics Announces Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (CSE: RVV, USA: RVVTF), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to announce an update on the Company’s U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“U.S. FDA”) Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Bucillamine in patients with mild-moderate COVID-19. The Company has selected and finalized with five clinical sites in Florida, Texas and California for enrollment of patients in the Phase 3 clinical study, and is finalizing agreements with an additional ten clinical sites in these states including Arizona and Ohio where patient enrollment should start in October within these other locations.



“We have made significant progress in advancing the Phase 3 clinical trial since the FDA approval allowed us to proceed with the study, and we are expanding on and engaging with clinical sites in high prevalence COVID-19 infected states, which will enable us to meet our enrollment goals and expedite the potential FDA approval and commercialization of Bucillamine for the treatment of COVID-19,” said Michael Frank, Revive’s Chief Executive Officer.