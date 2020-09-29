 

Revive Therapeutics Announces Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” or the “Company”) (CSE: RVV, USA: RVVTF), a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders, is pleased to announce an update on the Company’s U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“U.S. FDA”) Phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Bucillamine in patients with mild-moderate COVID-19. The Company has selected and finalized with five clinical sites in Florida, Texas and California for enrollment of patients in the Phase 3 clinical study, and is finalizing agreements with an additional ten clinical sites in these states including Arizona and Ohio where patient enrollment should start in October within these other locations.

“We have made significant progress in advancing the Phase 3 clinical trial since the FDA approval allowed us to proceed with the study, and we are expanding on and engaging with clinical sites in high prevalence COVID-19 infected states, which will enable us to meet our enrollment goals and expedite the potential FDA approval and commercialization of Bucillamine for the treatment of COVID-19,” said Michael Frank, Revive’s Chief Executive Officer.

About the Phase 3 Clinical Trial

The Phase 3 confirmatory clinical trial titled, “A Multi-Center, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Study of Bucillamine in Patients with Mild-Moderate COVID-19”, will enroll up to 1,000 patients that will be randomized 1:1:1 to receive Bucillamine 100 mg three times a day (“TID”), Bucillamine 200 mg TID or placebo TID for up to 14 days. The primary objective is to compare the frequency of hospitalization or death in patients with mild-moderate COVID-19 receiving Bucillamine therapy with those receiving placebo. The primary endpoint is the proportion of patients meeting a composite endpoint of hospitalization or death from the time of the first dose through Day 28 following randomization. Efficacy will be assessed by comparing clinical outcomes (death or hospitalization), disease severity using the 8-category NIAID COVID ordinal scale, supplemental oxygen use, and progression of COVID‑19 between patients receiving standard-of-care plus Bucillamine (high dose and/or low dose) and patients receiving standard-of-care plus placebo. Safety will be assessed by reported pre-treatment adverse events and treatment-emergent adverse events (including serious adverse events and adverse events of special interest), laboratory values (hematology and serum chemistry), vital signs (heart rate, respiratory rate, and temperature), and peripheral oxygen saturation.

21.09.20
Revive Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update on its Psychedelics Therapeutics Programs
16.09.20
Revive Therapeutics Announces IRB Approval of US Expanded Access Treatment Program (Compassionate Use) for Bucillamine in COVID-19
02.09.20
Revive Therapeutics Enters into Clinical Trial Agreement to Evaluate Psilocybin for the Treatment of Methamphetamine Use Disorder
31.08.20
Revive Therapeutics Announces IRB Approval for Phase 3 Clinical Trial Protocol for Bucillamine in COVID-19

Revive Therapeutics Applies to FDA for Orphan Drug Designation for Treatment of Autoimmune Hepatitis