TC Transcontinental wins in the "Innovative Manufacturers" category at the Mercuriades awards

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) is proud to have won yesterday the Mercure award in the "Innovative Manufacturers – Large Business" category, in recognition of innovation in the Corporation’s Packaging Sector to promote sustainability and a circular economy. The prestigious Mercuriades business competition is held by the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec (FCCQ). The Mercure for "Innovative Manufacturers", presented by Investissement Québec, is awarded to a company that exemplifies strategic vision and capacity for technological innovation to optimize the performance of its products and services.



“I’m extremely proud that TC Transcontinental has received this recognition from Québec’s business community,” said François Olivier, President and Chief Executive Officer of TC Transcontinental. “We invest millions of dollars annually in research and development in our Packaging Sector to fund innovation and broaden our offering of recyclable, postconsumer recycled content, or compostable plastic packaging products. The introduction of such new products under the vieVERTe brand contributes to reduce our environmental footprint. In addition, we became a player in plastic recycling this year, with the creation of a Recycling Group within TC Transcontinental Packaging and the purchase of the assets from Montréal-based company Enviroplast. Our objective is to vertically integrate the recycling of plastics in our packaging production chain, thus ultimately ensuring us of a stable procurement of recycled resin.”

The Corporation’s Packaging Sector is mainly located in the United States, Latin America and Canada, and now represents more than half of the Corporation’s revenues. “Through manufacturing expertise and technological innovation, we are developing eco-responsible products for our local and international customers, in line with the ecological transition of our products and services,” explained Thomas Morin, President, TC Transcontinental Packaging. “Year after year, we are winning prestigious awards internationally for excellence in flexible packaging thanks to the outstanding achievements of our teams.”