HPQ NANO Receives Request for Spherical Nano Silicon Material From Major Automobile Manufacturer; First Pre-Order Expected Soon

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. ( “HPQ” or the “Company” ) TSX-V: HPQ ; FWB: UGE ; Other OTC : URAGF ; is pleased to announce today that its 100% owned subsidiary, HPQ Nano Silicon Powders inc (“HPQ NANO”), has received a request for Spherical Nano Silicon powders to be produced by the PUREVAP Nano Silicon Reactor (“NSiR”) from a major automobile manufacturer which, when concluded, will represent the first order for these powders. The manufacturer is well aware that HPQ NANO will only fulfill this first order in December 2020 and, as such, this pre-order is simply a way for them to guarantee to be first in queue for this material. The automobile manufacture’s name shall remain anonymous for competitive and confidential reasons.

“This is indeed significant news. Although we do not expect this initial order to be a big order it does validate our strategic decision to enter this space,” said Bernard Tourillon, President & CEO of HPQ Silicon and HPQ NANO. “To have piqued the interest of a major industrial player so early on, and to the point where they will pay for product before production just to secure a position, speaks volumes about where we are and what we are doing. We are extremely proud as a Company to be at this table at this unique time. However, I must caution investors that although this pre-order signals interest in our unique products, we are still at the very preliminary stages and there is no guarantee that anything of commercial value will materialize from these efforts. It does however demonstrate the potential for new and exciting advances by HPQ NANO in the silicon battery space.”

“We could not have wished for more so quickly,” said P. Peter Pascali CEO and Chairman of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. “To receive this type of validation mere weeks after signing a Development Agreement with HPQ Silicon, and mere days after a major Battery Conference, which highlighted the importance of such products, is astounding. We are excited to see HPQ NANO effectively taking pre-orders from giants in the industry who, based on our experience, are not in the habit of wasting their time. Once again congratulations to Bernard, his team, and his Board.”