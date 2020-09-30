Bezons, September 30, 2020 – 5:45pm – RIBER, a global market leader for semiconductor industry equipment, is releasing its earnings for the first half of 2020 and its outlook for the full year.



(€m) H1 2020 H1 2019 Change Revenues

Systems revenues 11.6

5.6 13.9

8.6 -17% -35% Evaporators revenues 0.1 1.0 -95% Services and accessories revenues 6.0 4.3 +39% Gross margin

% of revenues 3.3

28.9% 4.0

29.1% -€0.7m



Income from ordinary operations

% of revenues (1.0)

(8.3%) (0.5)

(3.6%) -€0.5m



Operating income

% of revenues (1.0)

(8.3%) (0.5)

(3.7%) -€0.5m



Net income

% of revenues (1.1)

(9.6%) (0.4)

(2.9%) -€0.7m





Revenues

In the current context of the health crisis, revenues for the first half of 2020 came to €11.6m, down €2.3m from the first half of 2019. Systems revenues totaled €5.6m, down €3m from the first half of 2019, with the delivery of one production machine deferred to the third quarter due to sourcing difficulties linked to this crisis (three machines delivered, compared with four machines in the first half of 2019). The evaporator market remained sluggish due to the current lack of investment in the OLED screen industry. Services and accessories revenues achieved strong growth (+€1.7m) compared with the first half of the previous year, climbing to €6.0m, in line with the plan to develop this business.

Earnings

The gross margin came to €3.3m for the first half of 2020, representing 28.9% of revenues, stable compared with the first half of 2019 (29%).

Operating expenditure is down (-5%), thanks primarily to the reduction in sales and marketing costs. Administrative costs increased slightly (+7%), while gross R&D investments were maintained at a high level of €1.5m.