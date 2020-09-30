DGAP-News: GK Software SE / Key word(s): Product Launch/Alliance GK Software reaches an important milestone in its cloud strategy - certification achieved for Fiskal Cloud 30.09.2020 / 18:12 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- First BSI certified SaaS solution for fiscalisation in Germany

- Cloud solution for strictly regulated sectors with extremely high safety and performance requirements

DF Deutsche Fiskal GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of GK Software SE, has obtained certification from the BSI (the Federal Office for Information Security) for the cloud solution that it has jointly developed with D-Trust GmbH, a subsidiary of Bundesdruckerei GmbH; this is designed to implement the German Cash Register Security Order. Fiskal Cloud, which is being exclusively offered in the form of software as a service (SaaS), is therefore the first officially authorised, purely cloud software designed to handle the fiscal requirements in Germany. The solution, which has been completely developed from scratch, provides strong evidence that the GK Group and its partners are in a position to introduce cloud solutions for strictly regulated sectors with very stringent security requirements. German fiscalisation with its meticulous requirements is just one field of application for this.

Nearly all of the GK Group's customers have opted to purchase Fiskal Cloud. They are joined by other well-known market leaders, large and medium-sized traders from a wide variety of sectors as well as numerous partners who are using the system to fiscalise their own till and recording systems. Deutsche Fiskal has been able to acquire a significant market share from a standing start. This clearly indicates the demand for a reliable cloud solution for fiscalisation, which has been completely developed and hosted in Germany, so that companies do not have to rely on hardware-based concepts with medium-term and long-term costs that are hard to estimate.