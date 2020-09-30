 

Dr. Jack Geltosky Elected to Medicenna Board of Directors

Medicenna Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MDNA, TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced the appointment of Dr. John (Jack) Geltosky to the Board of Directors of Medicenna and the voting results from the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held today, September 30, 2020 in Toronto (the "Meeting"). A total of 61.56% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company were represented in person and by proxy at the Meeting.

“We are thrilled to be strengthening our Board with the appointment of Dr. Geltosky,” said Fahar Merchant, PhD, President and CEO of Medicenna. “His extensive management and business development experience will be an invaluable asset as we work to ensure Medicenna’s continued success. On behalf of Medicenna’s leadership, I would like to welcome Jack to our team and also extend our thanks to Mr. Andrew Strong for four years of distinguished service.”

Dr. Geltosky added, “Joining Medicenna’s board is a truly exciting opportunity. The best in class potential of the Company’s MDNA11 IL-2 super-agonist, combined with MDNA55’s compelling Phase 2 data package in recurrent glioblastoma, leave Medicenna well positioned to achieve near-term milestones and sustained growth. I look forward to working closely with Medicenna’s Board and management team to advance the Company’s pipeline of engineered interleukins and address unmet medical needs.”

Dr. Jack Geltosky is an experienced pharmaceutical licensing executive with a strong R&D background. He has an extensive commercial development and deal portfolio from his role as Vice President External Science, Technology & Licensing at Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) as well as Vice President, Scientific Licensing, Worldwide Business Development at SmithKline Beecham (now GlaxoSmithKline). Dr. Geltosky also held roles of increasing responsibility within Johnson & Johnson over a 10-year period. He began his career as a research scientist at E.I. DuPont. Dr. Geltosky is currently the Chairman of the Product Development Review Council for Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT), amd previously served as Senior Vice President of Business Development, Life Science at Arizona Technology Enterprises. Jack is currently Managing Director of JEG and Associates, LLC, a business development consultancy firm focused on biotech and pharmaceuticals. He holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry from the California Institute of Technology.

