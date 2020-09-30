 

Ring Energy, Inc., Appoints Mr. Paul D. McKinney Chief Executive Officer / Chairman of the Board

The Board of Directors of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAM: REI) (“Ring”) (“Company”) announced today it has appointed Mr. Paul D. McKinney as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. McKinney, an industry veteran, began his career in 1983 with Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (“Anadarko”). Over a 23 year period with Anadarko, Mr. McKinney held various positions including his last title as Vice President of Reservoir Engineering, Anadarko Canada Corporation. He also spent 6 years with Apache Corporation (“Apache”), serving as Manager, Corporate Reservoir Engineering and Region Vice President, Gulf Coast Onshore, where he was responsible for the development and all operational aspects of the Gulf Coast region for Apache. Mr. McKinney’s most recent role was President, CEO and Director of SandRidge Energy. He accepted the post in January 2019 and continued there 11 months before resigning in December 2019.

Mr. Tim Rochford, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors (“Board”) of Ring Energy, Inc., commented, “The Board of Directors takes very seriously its commitment to explore and examine all business opportunities, proposals, ideas, etc., that have the potential of increasing shareholder value. While we are very proud of the operating results the Company has consistently produced, from an ‘investment’ perspective, we are very discouraged in the current price of our stock and apparent lack of understanding and appreciation for the value this Company represents. Late last year I had the opportunity to meet and visit with Paul McKinney. I had known of Paul by reputation only, but it did not take long to understand why he is so highly regarded. We discussed a number of possible strategies that involved both operations and market awareness. His vision for the Company was inspiring and his ideas to attain the desired results revitalizing. His enthusiasm was contagious, and his knowledge of the Company and its assets assured me of his commitment to succeed. Further conversations with Paul only strengthened my resolve that today’s investment marketplace demands more of young companies, especially now in the energy sector. Paul met with the Board at my request. He presented his current assessment of the Company, together with his strategies to deal with both operative and investment issues. The Board concurred with my evaluation that a change in our current approach was necessary and that Paul McKinney had the background, expertise and enthusiasm to effect that change. As a co-founder of Ring Energy, Inc., I recognize the importance of providing Paul with the flexibility and support required to achieve our shared goals of continued growth, reduction of debt, and ultimately, increased shareholder value. To that end, I have decided to remove myself as Chairman of the Board, but will remain in an ongoing advisory capacity, working directly with Paul, providing him with the assistance and advice he requires. I want to thank and congratulate Mr. Kelly Hoffman, with whose assistance, along with our management team, has not only established Ring as one of the premiere low-cost ‘conventional’ operators in the Permian Basin, but laid the ground work for years of exceptional development and growth. Paul’s image of what our Company could and should become mirrors both Kelly’s and mine. As large shareholders ourselves, we look at Paul’s appointment as a positive evolutionary step in bringing about the value and respect our Company merits and deserves.”

