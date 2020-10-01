 

DGAP-News Nordex SE: Regular customer Sancak Enerji issues follow-up order for 24 MW in Turkey to the Nordex Group

Nordex SE: Regular customer Sancak Enerji issues follow-up order for 24 MW in Turkey to the Nordex Group

01.10.2020
Hamburg, 1 October 2020. End of September, the Nordex Group received a 24 MW order from its regular customer Sancak Enerji in Turkey. For the "Baglar-3" wind farm, the Nordex Group will supply five N133/4800 strong-wind turbines. The order also includes a Premium Service contract over a ten-year term.

The "Baglar-3" wind farm will be built in the Konya province, near its provincial capital of the same name, about 200 kilometres south of Ankara. Due to the very humid and cold winters at the site, the Nordex Group will supply the turbines in the Cold Climate Version (CCV). The N133/4800 will be installed on tubular steel towers with hub heights of 110 meters. With a mean annual wind speed of 8 meters per second, the strong-wind turbines are ideal for the location.

Installation will begin in summer of 2021. The Nordex Group will purchase the rotor blades, anchor cages and towers for the turbines locally in Turkey. As a result of this local production, Sancak Enerji - like all Nordex Group customers in Turkey - will benefit from a higher feed-in tariff.

"Baglar-3" is the third wind farm that the Nordex Group will equip with turbines for Sancak Enerji. In 2014, the Group supplied six N117/3000 turbines for the Urla wind farm, and in 2015, 22 N117/2400 turbines for the Yahyali wind farm.

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 29 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2019 generated revenues of EUR 3.3 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of more than 7,900. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

