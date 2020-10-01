 

Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors

Halo Labs Inc. ("Halo" or the "Company") (NEO:HALO, OTCQX:AGEEF, Germany:A9KN) today announces that it has filed its management information circular and related materials (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Meeting Materials have been mailed to the Company's shareholders (the "Shareholders") in connection with the annual general meeting of the Shareholders (the "Meeting") of the Company that will be held virtually on October 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (Toronto time).

Halo is pleased to announce that it has nominated Charles Kie to stand for election as a director of the Company (Photo: Business Wire)

In connection with the Meeting, Halo is pleased to announce that it has nominated Charles Kie to stand for election as a director of the Company. Mr. Kie is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of New African Capital Partners. Mr. Kie also currently serves as a non-executive board member at EmpoweR Families for Innovative Philanthropy (ERFIP) – Edmond de Rothschild Foundations – Switzerland. From January 2016 to September 2018, Mr. Kie was the Managing Director and CEO of Ecobank Nigeria, the largest affiliate of the Ecobank Group, where he led its turnaround. Prior to that, Mr. Kie spent four years in South Africa as Group Corporate Bank Head and then Group Executive of Corporate and Investment Banking for Ecobank Transnational Inc., overseeing activities in the 40 countries of its presence in Africa and internationally. A graduate of Ecole Superieure de Commerce d’Abidjan (Cote d’Ivoire), Mr. Kie holds a Trium Global EMBA from the London School of Economics, New York University Stern and HEC Paris. Mr. Kie also holds an MSc in Corporate Restructuring from the University of Clermont Ferrand France. Mr. Kie has attended the Harvard Business School – Advanced Management Program and is fluent in English and French.

Assuming the proposed nominees set out in the Meeting Materials are elected at the Meeting, the majority of the Company's directors will be independent of management of the Company. In addition, it is expected that each committee of Halo's board of directors will be composed either entirely or of a majority of directors that are independent of management of the Company.

