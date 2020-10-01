 

Humana Rolls Out 2021 Medicare Advantage Health Plans with Expanded $0 Premiums and Enhanced Benefits in More Counties Nationwide

01.10.2020, 13:00  |  23   |   |   

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) today announced details of its 2021 Medicare product offerings, including Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans that are built with the benefits and options people eligible for Medicare need most. Beneficiaries will also have new choices through the launch of 69 new MAPD plans across hundreds of additional counties.

For 2021, Humana’s MA, including Honor plans, and MAPD plans are all recommended by USAA, a company known for its customer satisfaction and commitment to the financial security of current and former members of the U.S. military. For the second year in a row, Humana will offer its Humana Honor Medicare Advantage plans – which are available to all people with Medicare and may provide veterans with the health coverage they need.

“For 2021 we’ve expanded our footprint, increased plan value and we’re enabling safe education and enrollment for beneficiaries – we call that Human Care, delivering what matters most for our members,” said Alan Wheatley, President, Retail Segment at Humana. “We’re also excited that our plans are recommended by USAA, a leader in customer satisfaction.”

In part because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Humana has expanded its online and telephonic enrollment capabilities in order to protect people with Medicare as they explore their health care options. People eligible for Medicare can connect with Humana sales agents and brokers through telephonic appointments and can view online presentations to help them feel safe and confident while choosing the best plan for their needs.

According to 2019 Deft research, agents and brokers remain key to the Medicare shopping process. Humana has invested in its agents in hopes of creating the best possible customer experiences for people shopping for Medicare plans. When appropriate and safe to do so, Humana will offer contact-free and socially distanced one-on-one appointments with agents, based on the guidance of local health officials in every state. Whether in person or virtually, all enrollment options will connect people with Medicare with a local agent who’s knowledgeable about their care needs and who understands their community.

