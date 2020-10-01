Maura Lendon Nominated to Revival Gold Board

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revival Gold Inc. (TSXV: RVG, OTCQB: RVLGF) (“Revival Gold” or the “Company”), a growth‐focused gold exploration and development company, announces the nomination of Ms. H. Maura Lendon to stand for election as an independent director to Revival Gold’s Board of Directors at the Company’s annual general and special meeting to be held on November 24th, 2020 at 10:00 am ET.



Ms. Lendon, LL.B, MBA, LL.M, ICD.D, is a seasoned, internationally-experienced general counsel with over 20 years’ experience in the mining and telecom industries gained after initially practicing with top Bay Street law firms. Ms. Lendon is the founder and Chief General Counsel of Scalable General Counsel. Previously, she was Chief General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Primero Mining Corp. from 2012 to 2018. Ms. Lendon was Senior Vice President, Corporate Services, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary of Hudbay Minerals Inc. from 2008 to 2011, and prior to that was Chief Counsel, Canada and Chief Privacy Officer (Canada) of AT&T. Ms. Lendon currently serves on the boards of Eastmain Resources Inc. and Kuya Silver Corp. Ms. Lendon is a graduate of the Institute of Corporate Directors – Rotman School of Management Directors Education Program and has previously served on other not-for-profit and public boards. She holds a Master of Laws from Osgoode Hall Law School, a Master of Business Administration from the Richard Ivey School of Business and a Bachelor of Laws from University of Western Ontario.

“We are thrilled to welcome someone with Maura’s extensive mining-related professional background to Revival Gold’s Board of Directors. Maura’s experience will be invaluable as we advance the company’s Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project in Idaho, U.S.A. towards development and position Revival Gold for further growth. Having a diverse board of well-qualified and experienced individuals is essential as we chart the best course to grow Revival Gold and create shareholder value,” said President and CEO Hugh Agro.

Ms. Lendon will join incumbents Wayne Hubert (Non-Executive Chairman), Hugh Agro (President and CEO), Donald Birak, Robert Chausse, Michael Mansfield and Carmelo Marrelli for election as directors to serve for the ensuing year.

Revival Gold’s annual general and special meeting will be held on November 24th, 2020 at 10:00 am ET at the Company’s head office located at 145 King St. West, Suite 2870, Toronto, Ontario. A conference call line will be available for any shareholders wishing to participate in the meeting remotely. Materials for the meeting will be made available to shareholders prior to the meeting.