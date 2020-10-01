 

Former Chief Medical Officer and Assistant Secretary for Health Affairs of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Dr. Jeffrey Runge, Appointed to Aditxt Board of Directors

Dr. Runge brings 35 years’ experience as an Emergency Medicine Physician, Federal Government Executive and Public Policy Strategist

Mountain View, CA, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aditx Therapeutics, Inc. (Aditxt) (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ADTX), a life sciences company developing biotechnologies specifically focused on improving the health of the immune system through immune monitoring and reprogramming, today announced that it has appointed Dr. Jeffrey Runge, MD, FACEP, to the Company’s Board of Directors effective as of July 16, 2020. Dr. Runge will be an independent director in accordance with the applicable rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC.

Dr. Runge has over 35-years of clinical, research, leadership, and administrative experience, as well as being a board-certified physician in emergency medicine. Most notably, from 2001-2005 Dr. Runge served as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) first Chief Medical Officer and Assistant Secretary for Health Affairs, where he led the reorganization of biodefense operations into a new Office of Health Affairs.

Amro Albanna, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Aditxt, stated, “Aditxt is pleased to welcome Dr. Jeffrey Runge as our newest board director. Jeff has a long history of innovation, leadership, and success developing impactful strategies, programs and policies in the public, institutional healthcare, and private sectors. His expertise spans the fields of homeland defense, threat mitigation and prevention, medical preparedness, regulatory framework, and medical services delivery. His experience as a creator and developer of regulation as Chief Medical Officer of a newly formed governmental agency will provide tremendous guidance and assistance to Aditxt as we embark on the next stages of our growth.”

Prior to his tenure at DHS, Dr. Runge served as the Administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at the U.S. Department of Transportation from 2001 – 2005. Under his leadership as head of these two government agencies Dr. Runge was responsible for over 1000 employees and contractors. Until 2001 he practiced and taught in North Carolina’s busiest emergency department and trauma center, while performing research in injury prevention, trauma care, and emergency service delivery.

