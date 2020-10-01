Badger Meter Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) today announced it will issue its third quarter 2020 earnings release before the market opens on Friday October 16, 2020. Following the release, Badger Meter will hold its third quarter earnings conference call at 10:00am CT.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company’s website (www.badgermeter.com). Investors and other participants can also register for the call in advance by visiting: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4885843. After registering, instructions will be provided on how to join the call.