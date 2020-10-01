Badger Meter Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) today announced it will issue its third quarter 2020 earnings release before the market opens on Friday October 16, 2020. Following the release, Badger Meter will hold its third quarter earnings conference call at 10:00am CT.
A live webcast of the call will be accessible through the Investors section of the Company’s website (www.badgermeter.com). Investors and other participants can also register for the call in advance by visiting: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/4885843. After registering, instructions will be provided on how to join the call.
The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website until its next earnings release.
About Badger Meter
Badger Meter is an innovator in flow measurement, control and communications solutions, serving water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. The Company’s products measure water and other fluids, and are known for accuracy, long-lasting durability and for providing valuable and timely measurement data. For more information, visit www.badgermeter.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201001005104/en/
