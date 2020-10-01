Phunware Partners with GAIN Innovation for Government Contracts in Texas

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that it has partnered with GAIN Innovation (or “GAIN”) for government contract bids in Texas. When compared to all countries worldwide and other states in the United States, Texas currently ranks as the tenth largest economy in the world by GDP, while GAIN currently operates as a certified Texas HUB and Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) vendor for State and Local Government and Education (SLED) engagements.

GAIN offers a variety of products, including Internet-of-Things (IoT) Data and Edge Node Management, Location Based Services (LBS) and Mobile Engagement, Cloud Contact Center Solutions, Cloud Customer Experience and Multi-Channel Communication, Virtual Reality Training and Cloud Software, AWS Marketplace, Private Marketplace and Cloud-Hosted Solution Services. GAIN also specializes in Cloud Services Backup, Disaster Recovery and Intelligent Data Management Software for virtual, physical and multi-cloud infrastructures.