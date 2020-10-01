Phunware Partners with GAIN Innovation for Government Contracts in Texas
Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that it has partnered with GAIN Innovation (or “GAIN”) for government contract bids in Texas. When compared to all countries worldwide and other states in the United States, Texas currently ranks as the tenth largest economy in the world by GDP, while GAIN currently operates as a certified Texas HUB and Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) vendor for State and Local Government and Education (SLED) engagements.
GAIN offers a variety of products, including Internet-of-Things (IoT) Data and Edge Node Management, Location Based Services (LBS) and Mobile Engagement, Cloud Contact Center Solutions, Cloud Customer Experience and Multi-Channel Communication, Virtual Reality Training and Cloud Software, AWS Marketplace, Private Marketplace and Cloud-Hosted Solution Services. GAIN also specializes in Cloud Services Backup, Disaster Recovery and Intelligent Data Management Software for virtual, physical and multi-cloud infrastructures.
“SLED customers are ideal for Phunware because these government organizations have a comprehensive selection process and must get it right the first time, so they can’t afford to select unproven partners,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “We are excited to work with GAIN to help distribute our software to the SLED industry in Texas, where digital transformation is crucial to effectively operating in a post-pandemic environment with government requirements that have never been greater or more mission critical.”
Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform enables SLED customers to easily standardize and scale their mobile needs by providing all of the features and capabilities needed to establish a strong mobile presence. All of Phunware’s products come pre-integrated with Phunware’s award-winning MaaS software, including Location Based Services (LBS), Mobile Engagement, Analytics and Content Management. SLED customers can also take advantage of industry-specific solutions that have been optimized on MaaS, including Smart Workplaces for government entities, Smart Campuses for higher education and even entire Smart Cities such as the one recently announced for the city of Pasadena, Texas.
