 

Phunware Partners with GAIN Innovation for Government Contracts in Texas

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.10.2020, 14:30  |  35   |   |   

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that it has partnered with GAIN Innovation (or “GAIN”) for government contract bids in Texas. When compared to all countries worldwide and other states in the United States, Texas currently ranks as the tenth largest economy in the world by GDP, while GAIN currently operates as a certified Texas HUB and Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) vendor for State and Local Government and Education (SLED) engagements.

GAIN offers a variety of products, including Internet-of-Things (IoT) Data and Edge Node Management, Location Based Services (LBS) and Mobile Engagement, Cloud Contact Center Solutions, Cloud Customer Experience and Multi-Channel Communication, Virtual Reality Training and Cloud Software, AWS Marketplace, Private Marketplace and Cloud-Hosted Solution Services. GAIN also specializes in Cloud Services Backup, Disaster Recovery and Intelligent Data Management Software for virtual, physical and multi-cloud infrastructures.

“SLED customers are ideal for Phunware because these government organizations have a comprehensive selection process and must get it right the first time, so they can’t afford to select unproven partners,” said Randall Crowder, COO of Phunware. “We are excited to work with GAIN to help distribute our software to the SLED industry in Texas, where digital transformation is crucial to effectively operating in a post-pandemic environment with government requirements that have never been greater or more mission critical.”

Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform enables SLED customers to easily standardize and scale their mobile needs by providing all of the features and capabilities needed to establish a strong mobile presence. All of Phunware’s products come pre-integrated with Phunware’s award-winning MaaS software, including Location Based Services (LBS), Mobile Engagement, Analytics and Content Management. SLED customers can also take advantage of industry-specific solutions that have been optimized on MaaS, including Smart Workplaces for government entities, Smart Campuses for higher education and even entire Smart Cities such as the one recently announced for the city of Pasadena, Texas.

Seite 1 von 3
Phunware Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Europcar Mobility Group Announces a Consent Solicitation in Respect of Its Senior Notes and EC ...
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Timestream
U.S. Department of Energy Advances Nuclear Stockpile Research and Simulations with 4X More Powerful ...
Veolia Welcomes the Conclusions of the Board of Directors Held Today by Engie
Datadog and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership
UBS and Banco do Brasil Launch UBS BB Investment Bank and Unveil the Firm’s Leadership Team
Kandi America Outlines Blueprint for U.S. Market Strategy, Unveils Innovative Micro Hub Dealership ...
Titel
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Ciena Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Halo and High Tide Announce Amended Terms on Sale of KushBar Assets to Halo
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
Phunware Recognized as Best Mobile-Driven Enterprise Cloud Platform for 2020
28.09.20
Cisco Meraki Adds Phunware Smart Workplace Mobile Solution for Employers to Meraki Marketplace
24.09.20
Phunware Announces Upward Revision to Third Quarter Net Revenues Guidance
22.09.20
Phunware Extends “Healthy Spaces” Mobile App to Google Play for Android
17.09.20
Phunware Launches Modular Mobile Application Framework
14.09.20
Phunware Wins Smart Workplace Mobile App Portfolio Contract with Norfolk Southern
09.09.20
Phunware Announces MaaS Licensing Win with Leading Pediatric Hospital
08.09.20
 Phunware Launches Enhanced Mobile Loyalty Solutions for MaaS
03.09.20
Phunware Receives Expertise Award as Top Mobile Application Developer

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.07.20
1
Lets have some PHUN