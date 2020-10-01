 

Sales Enablement Platform Leader VERB to Present at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 8, 2020 at 11 30 AM ET

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, today announced that Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB, will present live to an online audience at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

DATE: Thursday, October 8, 2020  
TIME: 11:30 AM Eastern Time
LINK: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/events/event-details/octobe ...

Mr. Cutaia will provide an overview of the Company, including its recent acquisition of SoloFire, which advances the VERB platform for live stream e-commerce and video-based CRM into the lucrative medical and life sciences sales market, and other product initiatives and updates.

The conference will be a live, interactive online event where investors and analysts are invited to ask questions in real time after the presentation. An archived webcast will also be made available on demand at VirtualInvestorConferences.com after the event.

Interested investors and analysts are requested to pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation.  

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLEARN (Learning Management System application), and verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application). The Company has offices in California and Utah. For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements about the closing of the offering of common stock. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include risks associated with: the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; general economic, market and business conditions; and the risks described in the filings that we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) from time to time, including the risks described under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the SEC on May 14, 2020, as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-K/A to our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was filed with the SEC on June 4, 2020, and which should be read in conjunction with our financial results and forward-looking statements contained therein, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on May 15, 2020, as amended by Amendment No. 1 on Form 10-Q/A to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which was filed with the SEC on June 4, 2020, and which should be read in conjunction with our financial results and forward-looking statements contained therein. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact:
888.504.9929
investors@verb.tech

Media Contact:
855.250.2300, ext.107
info@verb.tech

 


