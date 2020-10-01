Verizon Business to Debut Contact Center Hub

Alex Doyle, Executive Director, Product Management at Verizon Business, stated, “In a world where businesses are often mobile-first and virtual, it's essential to have a solution that is easy to set up and that enables work from anywhere. With Contact Center Hub, Verizon makes it easy for small businesses to provide paramount customer support experiences to their customers.”

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon (NYSE: VZ) debuts Contact Center Hub , a new, cloud-based solution that will provide small and medium businesses (SMBs) with a simple to deploy option for building and running contact centers. Contact Center Hub enables a business to reach customers in new ways and expand its customer base with increased direct digital and voice communications, using a simple and seamless user experience that natively integrates with leading business applications.

This modern cloud contact center service solution designed for small businesses can:

Enable small businesses to deliver 24/7 customer service with an easy to use cloud contact center solution, which can be set up in 24 hours

Allow small businesses to easily and quickly address customer needs

Empower small businesses to support their customers anytime, anywhere with the Contact Center Hub mobile app, designed with the mobile experience in mind

Engage with customers how and when they want with multichannel support

The solution, which is tailored for organizations with 3-1,000 employees, features an online portal that is easily accessible and user friendly. Contact Center Hub is customizable to businesses’ needs and can be configured for stationary agents or for a mobile workforce. It provides multichannel support for voice and SMS text messaging, with plug-ins to over 60 leading CRMs and help desk applications. Contact Center Hub allows customer service organizations to build interactive voice response menus and smart routing rules to direct callers to the right agent. Agents can collaborate on calls through a shared inbox, apply tags or comments, and assign follow-ups to specific teammates.

Ken Landoline, Omdia Principal Analyst, Customer Engagement stated about Contact Center Hub, “It's an especially difficult time for small and medium-sized businesses right now, and it's imperative they keep their customers engaged and cared for. Likewise, end-customers want easy ways to connect with SMBs. Contact Center Hub from Verizon Business, with its straightforward set-up and deployment, is compelling. It presents a cost-conscious, flexible, low-risk solution for businesses needing to improve the customer experience. And end-customers can connect back to SMBs through easy, common channels. For SMBs, needing to upgrade their contact-center solution or looking to move from prem to the cloud, Contact Center Hub deserves consideration.”

