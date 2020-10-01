 

Verizon Business to Debut Contact Center Hub

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.10.2020, 16:00  |  37   |   |   

New Cloud Contact Center Service for Small and Medium Businesses

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon (NYSE: VZ) debuts Contact Center Hub, a new, cloud-based solution that will provide small and medium businesses (SMBs) with a simple to deploy option for building and running contact centers. Contact Center Hub enables a business to reach customers in new ways and expand its customer base with increased direct digital and voice communications, using a simple and seamless user experience that natively integrates with leading business applications.

Alex Doyle, Executive Director, Product Management at Verizon Business, stated, “In a world where businesses are often mobile-first and virtual, it's essential to have a solution that is easy to set up and that enables work from anywhere. With Contact Center Hub, Verizon makes it easy for small businesses to provide paramount customer support experiences to their customers.”

This modern cloud contact center service solution designed for small businesses can:

  • Enable small businesses to deliver 24/7 customer service with an easy to use cloud contact center solution, which can be set up in 24 hours
  • Allow small businesses to easily and quickly address customer needs
  • Empower small businesses to support their customers anytime, anywhere with the Contact Center Hub mobile app, designed with the mobile experience in mind
  • Engage with customers how and when they want with multichannel support

The solution, which is tailored for organizations with 3-1,000 employees, features an online portal that is easily accessible and user friendly. Contact Center Hub is customizable to businesses’ needs and can be configured for stationary agents or for a mobile workforce. It provides multichannel support for voice and SMS text messaging, with plug-ins to over 60 leading CRMs and help desk applications. Contact Center Hub allows customer service organizations to build interactive voice response menus and smart routing rules to direct callers to the right agent. Agents can collaborate on calls through a shared inbox, apply tags or comments, and assign follow-ups to specific teammates.

Ken Landoline, Omdia Principal Analyst, Customer Engagement stated about Contact Center Hub, “It's an especially difficult time for small and medium-sized businesses right now, and it's imperative they keep their customers engaged and cared for. Likewise, end-customers want easy ways to connect with SMBs. Contact Center Hub from Verizon Business, with its straightforward set-up and deployment, is compelling. It presents a cost-conscious, flexible, low-risk solution for businesses needing to improve the customer experience. And end-customers can connect back to SMBs through easy, common channels. For SMBs, needing to upgrade their contact-center solution or looking to move from prem to the cloud, Contact Center Hub deserves consideration.”

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at www.verizon.com/about/news/. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Claudia Russo
Claudia.russo@verizon.com
201 400 5325


Verizon Communications Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Director Declaration
Selecta Biosciences and Sobi Announce Topline Data of SEL-212 from the Phase 2 COMPARE Trial ...
Zosano Pharma Receives Preliminary FDA Communication on Qtrypta NDA
Auxly Strengthens its Board and Announces Additional Steps on Path to Profitability
Zolgensma data including patients with more severe SMA at baseline further demonstrate therapeutic ...
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. Announces 15-Year Activated Carbon Supply Agreement with Cabot ...
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces The Official Mindleap Health Mobile App Launch in IOS and ...
Endeavour Silver Announces At-The-Market Offering of up to US$60 Million
California Gold Provides Corporate Update and Announces Leadership Changes
Enlivex Reports Positive Allocetra Trial Results in COVID-19 Patients in Severe/Critical Condition
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary NuGenHealth Contracts with Paradise Valley Family Medicine to ...
Director Declaration
First Majestic Provides SAT Tax Dispute Update
Euro Manganese kommentiert Handelsstopp an der ASX für nicht australische Aktionäre und ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:30 Uhr
Verizon Fios adds new Spanish-language VOD content
15:00 Uhr
Verizon expands LTE Home Internet to more rural areas
30.09.20
Pixel perfect: Verizon announces preorders for new Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G UW
29.09.20
Verizon first to carry awesome dual-screen LG Wing; preorders start October 1
29.09.20
Verizon expands 5G Home Internet to Minneapolis & St. Paul customers; offers cutting-edge equipment
29.09.20
Yahoo Finance Announces All-Star Lineup for First-Ever Virtual “All Markets Summit: Road to Recovery” on Monday, October 26th at 9AM ET Hosted Live from the Nasdaq MarketSite
28.09.20
Verizon Business Survey Finds 55% of Small Businesses Concerned About Survival Amid Social Distancing Regulations
25.09.20
Verizon Named Official 5G Partner of the National Hockey League
24.09.20
BlueJeans Streamlines Back-to-Office Planning with Cloud Video Interop for Microsoft Teams
24.09.20
Verizon commits $1 million to We Mean Business coalition to help scale climate action

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.09.20
47
Dividendenwachstum des Tages: VZ und EVBN