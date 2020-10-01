GINSMS Unaware of Any Material Change

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the request of IIROC, GINSMS Inc. (TSXV: GOK) (the “Corporation”) wishes to confirm that the Corporation’s management is unaware of any material change in the Corporation’s operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

GINSMS is a mobile technology and services company focusing on 2 areas namely its A2P Messaging Service and its Software Products and Services. GINSMS operates a cloud-based A2P messaging service that allows the termination of SMS to mobile subscribers of more than 200 mobile operators globally. GINSMS also develops and distribute innovative software products and services for mobile operators and enterprises and has successfully deployed more than 100 solutions worldwide. GINSMS has offices in China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Indonesia.

For further information, please contact:

GINSMS Inc.

Joel Chin, CEO

Tel: +65-6441-1029

Email: investor.relations@ginsms.com

